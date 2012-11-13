CAIRNS, Australia Nov 14 A rare full solar
eclipse plunged north Queensland into darkness for two minutes
early on Wednesday, delighting the thousands of people who had
gathered on the Australian state's beaches.
In Cairns, the main city in north Queensland and a gateway
to the Great Barrier Reef, cloudy skies and occasional rain
partly obscured the view, but elsewhere viewing conditions were
more favourable.
North Queensland's tourism body and NASA provided a live
stream of the eclipse, which was expected to give a A$75 million
($78 million) boost to the region's tourism industry with many
people travelling from around the country and overseas to catch
the best view of the celestial show.
Authorities warned spectators to wear safety goggles, noting
the sun remains incredibly powerful even when hidden behind the
moon.
While north Queensland was treated to a full eclipse at
around 6.39 am local time (2039 GMT Tuesday), a partial eclipse
was visible in other parts of Australia, New Zealand, Chile and
Antarctica.
The last full solar eclipse visible from Australia was in
2002, an event that was only visible in the nation's south. The
next one, to be visible from Sydney, is not due until 2028.
($1=0.9584 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tim Wimbourne in Cairns and Jane Wardell in
Sydney; Editing by John Mair)