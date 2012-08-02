SYDNEY Aug 3 A measure of Australia's services
sector weakened in July as firms complained of economic
uncertainty, a high currency, the carbon tax and pressure on
profit margins.
The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's CBA.AX overall performance of services index (PSI)
fell 2.3 points in July to 46.5, unwinding around half the gain
made the previous month. The 50-level is supposed to mark the
boundary between growth and contraction in the sector.
The survey's measure of sales dipped 2.1 points to 48.5,
while new orders eased 3.7 points to 46.6.
The index of employment dropped 4.8 points to 44.3 with
sharp falls in personal & recreational services, retail trade
and wholesale trade.
There was more pressure on margins with input prices up but
selling prices still contracting in the month. Results are based
on the responses of around 200 companies.
The overall index has had a habit of underestimating the
resilience of service activity across the economy. It was in
contractionary territory for all of the first quarter, yet
official figures on gross domestic product show actual household
spending on services was well above expectations.
Likewise, government data show retail sales rose strongly in
both May and June, yet the survey's measure of retailing
suggests activity contracted sharply in both months.
