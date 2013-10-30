SYDNEY Oct 30 Sales of new homes in Australia boasted their biggest monthly gain in September since April last year as low mortgage rates and the outlook for rising prices attracted more buyers, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes jumped a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent in September, from August. The total level of sales was also the highest since June 2011.

Sales of new detached houses rose 4.5 percent, while the volatile multi-unit sector enjoyed an increase of 19.9 percent.

"There is clear upward momentum in detached house sales which grew by 3.7 percent in the September quarter to be up by 25.2 percent when compared with the same quarter last year," said HIA chief economist Harley Dale. "This September outcome is very positive."

The news should be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which has been counting on a revival in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment finally peaks this year.

Record low interest rates have led to a pick-up in home prices and clearance rates at auctions, though approvals to build new homes have not yet been as strong as in past recoveries. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)