SYDNEY Oct 30 Sales of new homes in Australia
boasted their biggest monthly gain in September since April last
year as low mortgage rates and the outlook for rising prices
attracted more buyers, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of new homes jumped a seasonally
adjusted 6.4 percent in September, from August. The total level
of sales was also the highest since June 2011.
Sales of new detached houses rose 4.5 percent, while the
volatile multi-unit sector enjoyed an increase of 19.9 percent.
"There is clear upward momentum in detached house sales
which grew by 3.7 percent in the September quarter to be up by
25.2 percent when compared with the same quarter last year,"
said HIA chief economist Harley Dale. "This September outcome is
very positive."
The news should be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) which has been counting on a revival in home construction
to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment
finally peaks this year.
Record low interest rates have led to a pick-up in home
prices and clearance rates at auctions, though approvals to
build new homes have not yet been as strong as in past
recoveries.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)