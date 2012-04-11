* Consumer sentiment index drops to 8-month low
* Home loans fall for second month in February
* All adds to case for cut in interest rates next month
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 11 A measure of Australian
consumer confidence fell for a second month in April as people
fretted about their finances even as they became more optimistic
on the economic outlook, adding to the case for a cut in
interest rates next month.
The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell
1.6 percent in April to 94.5. That was the lowest reading since
August last year and came on top of a 5 percent drop in March.
The disappointing news came as government data showed new
home loans slipped for a second straight month in February and
gives the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) further reason to cut
rates at its next policy meeting on May 1.
"The results of this survey should be sending a very clear
message to the Reserve Bank that Australia needs lower interest
rates," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.
He expects the central bank to cut its main cash rate by a
quarter point to 4.0 percent in May, with a further easing
possible later.
Financial markets have gone even further, pricing in almost
a full percentage point of easing in the next 12 months.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply a near 90 percent
probability of a cut to 4.0 percent in May, though much still
depends on inflation figures due on April 24. That compares with
interest rates near zero in the United States, Britain and
Japan, and 1 percent in the European Union.
Analysts generally expect underlying inflation to remain in
the middle of the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent,
so opening the way for a move next month.
"The weaker sentiment print is consistent with our view that
the RBA will cut the cash rate by 50 basis points across May and
June, which should help to support sentiment and spending ahead
into 2012/13," said George Tharenou, a senior economist at UBS.
Any easing would also be a relief for the Labor government,
which is set to release a tough budget on May 8 aimed at
returning the economy to surplus in 2012/13, years before most
other developed nations.
FEELING STRESSED
The RBA last cut rates by half a percentage point over
November and December and recently flagged scope for a further
move given the economy had not performed as well as expected.
One drag on growth has been caution by households, both on
spending and borrowing, coupled with a desire to save. Falling
home prices and moves by banks to nudge up their home loan rates
have added to the sober mood.
The aversion to debt saw the number of loans for
owner-occupied homes fall 2.5 percent in February to the lowest
in five months, according to government data out on Wednesday.
Westpac's survey showed how worried consumers were about
their finances, even though unemployment remains low and income
growth solid.
A typical home loan is around A$300,000 ($308,000), while
Australia's household savings ratio is over 9 percent, twice the
level of the United States.
The survey's measure of family finances compared to a year
ago slid 14.4 percent in April, while that for family finances
over the next 12 months dropped 4.1 percent.
In contrast, the measure of economic conditions over the
next 12 months rose by 0.8 percent and that for the next five
years increased by 1.5 percent.
Consumers also seemed to feel well enough off to spend more.
An index measuring whether it was a good time to buy a major
household item climbed 4.3 percent in April.
Westpac's Evans said worries about job security, house
prices, high debt levels, gasoline prices, utility charges and
uncertainty around the imminent introduction of a levy on carbon
pollution were weighing heavily on households' concerns about
their financial position.
($1 = 0.9741 Australian dollars)
