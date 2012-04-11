* Consumer sentiment index drops to 8-month low

* Home loans fall for second month in February

* All adds to case for cut in interest rates next month (Adds home loans data, analyst reaction)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 11 A measure of Australian consumer confidence fell for a second month in April as people fretted about their finances even as they became more optimistic on the economic outlook, adding to the case for a cut in interest rates next month.

The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell 1.6 percent in April to 94.5. That was the lowest reading since August last year and came on top of a 5 percent drop in March.

The disappointing news came as government data showed new home loans slipped for a second straight month in February and gives the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) further reason to cut rates at its next policy meeting on May 1.

"The results of this survey should be sending a very clear message to the Reserve Bank that Australia needs lower interest rates," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

He expects the central bank to cut its main cash rate by a quarter point to 4.0 percent in May, with a further easing possible later.

Financial markets have gone even further, pricing in almost a full percentage point of easing in the next 12 months.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply a near 90 percent probability of a cut to 4.0 percent in May, though much still depends on inflation figures due on April 24. That compares with interest rates near zero in the United States, Britain and Japan, and 1 percent in the European Union.

Analysts generally expect underlying inflation to remain in the middle of the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent, so opening the way for a move next month.

"The weaker sentiment print is consistent with our view that the RBA will cut the cash rate by 50 basis points across May and June, which should help to support sentiment and spending ahead into 2012/13," said George Tharenou, a senior economist at UBS.

Any easing would also be a relief for the Labor government, which is set to release a tough budget on May 8 aimed at returning the economy to surplus in 2012/13, years before most other developed nations.

FEELING STRESSED

The RBA last cut rates by half a percentage point over November and December and recently flagged scope for a further move given the economy had not performed as well as expected.

One drag on growth has been caution by households, both on spending and borrowing, coupled with a desire to save. Falling home prices and moves by banks to nudge up their home loan rates have added to the sober mood.

The aversion to debt saw the number of loans for owner-occupied homes fall 2.5 percent in February to the lowest in five months, according to government data out on Wednesday.

Westpac's survey showed how worried consumers were about their finances, even though unemployment remains low and income growth solid.

A typical home loan is around A$300,000 ($308,000), while Australia's household savings ratio is over 9 percent, twice the level of the United States.

The survey's measure of family finances compared to a year ago slid 14.4 percent in April, while that for family finances over the next 12 months dropped 4.1 percent.

In contrast, the measure of economic conditions over the next 12 months rose by 0.8 percent and that for the next five years increased by 1.5 percent.

Consumers also seemed to feel well enough off to spend more. An index measuring whether it was a good time to buy a major household item climbed 4.3 percent in April.

Westpac's Evans said worries about job security, house prices, high debt levels, gasoline prices, utility charges and uncertainty around the imminent introduction of a levy on carbon pollution were weighing heavily on households' concerns about their financial position. ($1 = 0.9741 Australian dollars) (Editing by Michael Watson)