SYDNEY, April 11 A measure of Australian
consumer confidence fell for a second month in April as people
fretted about their finances even as they became a little more
optimistic on the economic outlook, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell
1.6 percent in April to 94.5, showing pessimists outnumbering
optimists. That was the lowest reading since August last year
and came on top of a hefty 5 percent drop in March.
All the weakness came in respondents' assessments of their
own finances, an odd result given unemployment remains low and
income growth solid.
The survey's measure of family finances compared to a year
ago slid 14.4 percent in April, while that for family finances
over the next 12 months dropped 4.1 percent.
In contrast, the measure of economic conditions over the
next 12 months rose by 0.8 percent and that for the next five
years increased by 1.5 percent.
Consumers also seemed to feel well enough off to spend more.
An index measuring whether it was a good time to buy a major
household item climbed 4.3 percent in April.
Westpac chief economist Bill Evans was surprised by the
overall drop in sentiment given the outlook for the economy had
improved and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had clearly
flagged it would consider cutting interest rates in May.
"We can only conclude that concerns around job security;
house prices; high debt levels; petrol prices; utility costs;
and uncertainty around the imminent introduction of a price on
carbon, are weighing heavily on households' concerns about their
financial position," said Evans.
"The results of this survey should be sending a very clear
message to the Reserve Bank that Australia needs lower interest
rates," added Evans, who has been calling for an easing for some
time.
Evans expects the central bank to cut its main cash rate by
a quarter point to 4.0 percent when it meets on May 1, with a
further easing possible afterwards.
