SYDNEY, Jan 10 Australian approvals to build new homes in November, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted Nov Oct m/m pct Private sector houses 7,518 7,541 -0.3 Total houses 7,655 7,643 +0.2 Total private dwellings 13,071 12,584 +3.9 Total dwelling units 13,307 12,932 +2.9 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +13.2 percent. Forecasts centred on a rise of 5.0 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. The series is volatile and has swung wildly in recent months, in part due the timing of some very large apartment towers. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Reporting by John Mair)