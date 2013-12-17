CANBERRA Dec 17 Australia's government forecast its budget deficit would swell to A$47 billion ($42 billion) in the year to June as a slowdown in mining investment saps tax revenues and other parts of the economy struggle to pick up the slack.

The government now expects tepid gross domestic product growth of 2.5 percent persisting through 2014/15, a downgrade from forecasts of 3.0 percent just four months ago.

"While global economic conditions remain more subdued than expected, it is the case that the Australian economy's growth transition from resources investment to the non-resources sector is also proving slower than expected," Treasurer Joe Hockey said in releasing his midyear economic and fiscal outlook on Tuesday.

Economists had expected the 2013/14 deficit to balloon to A$40 billion-A$50 billion, from the A$30.1 billion forecast by the previous Labor government in August due to weaker than expected growth, the scrapping of planned taxes and a A$8.8 billion injection for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Hockey said budget deficits totalling A$123 billion were now expected through to 2016/17, and deficits would continue until 2023/24 if left unchecked.

"This is an unsustainable fiscal position and the government is committed to taking the hard decisions to live within its means," Hockey said, adding that the May budget would outline plans to return to surplus and pay down debt.

Net debt was projected to rise to A$280.5 billion, or 15.7 percent of GDP, in 2016/17.

Global demand for iron ore, coal and other natural resources supported Australia's economy for most of the past decade, but falling commodity prices and slower growth in top export market China has dented confidence in the country's outlook.

A massive pipeline of energy and mining projects is starting to come on stream and will provide a significant boost to exports. But that will not be enough to replace the economic uplift spurred by the construction of the massive liquefied natural gas plants and iron ore mines in particular.

Traditional manufacturing industries have also been under pressure from the prolonged strength of the Australian dollar and rising costs. General Motors Co last week announced it would close its Australian plants by 2017, the latest blow to the struggling sector.

Below-trend growth, contained inflation and a gradual edging up in jobless numbers have prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates to a record low of 2.5 percent and rates are seen as likely to be on hold for much of 2014. ($1 = 1.1160 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher)