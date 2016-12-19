SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's budget outlook is
consistent with triple A ratings, Fitch ratings agency said on
Monday, noting a slight deterioration in the nation's economic
growth and fiscal forecasts.
"There are clear risks but overall, it is consistent with
AAA ratings," said Mervyn Tang, sovereign analyst for Fitch
ratings, highlighting risks from Australia's non-mining
investments and China.
Australia's conservative government forecast its budget
deficit for the fiscal year to June 2017 would amount to A$36.5
billion ($26.60 billion), down from an original A$37.1 billion
prediction.
