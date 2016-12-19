SYDNEY Dec 19 Australia's conservative government on Monday forecast its budget deficit for the fiscal year to June 2017 would amount to A$36.5 billion ($26.60 billion), down from an original A$37.1 billion prediction.

In his half year fiscal outlook, Treasurer Scott Morrison projected the budget would get back to surplus by 2020/21 unchanged from his forecast in June.

($1 = 1.3721 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole)