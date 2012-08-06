SYDNEY Aug 6 Australian businesses have become
dramatically more optimstic about the outlook for sales, profits
and hiring in the next six months, a survey showed on Monday.
The survey of 400 firms from Dunn & Bradstreet was taken in
July and sought their outlook for the fourth quarter of this
year. The survey's measure of sales jumped 29 points, compared
to the third quarter, to reach 38. That was the highest since
2003 with 54 percent of executives expecting sales to increase.
One in five employers planned to grow staff numbers, well
above the average over the last decade, while firms also planned
to rebuild inventories at a rapid pace.
The survey's measure of profit expectations climbed 12
points to a reading of 14, again comfortably above the 10-year
average.
"The buoyant short term outlook is in sharp contrast to
recent uncertainty and bodes well for a strong December quarter
driven by expectations of solid Christmas trading," said D&B
director, Adam Siddique.
"This shift was particularly pronounced among retail firms,
with sales projections leaping 43 points," he added. "This is
particularly positive given some retail small businesses have
indicated they can generate up to one-third of annual turnover
during the December quarter."
The improvement came despite continued concerns about the
impact of a high Australian dollar and increased competiton from
online competition.
The survey gells with recent government data that showed
retail sales rose by much more than expected in May and June.
In contrast, firms were more cautious on the outlook for
capital investment with that measure little changed for the
fourth quarter.
