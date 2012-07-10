SYDNEY, July 10 Australian business conditions
picked up modestly in June as firms reported better sales, but
confidence took a further hit from concerns about the EU debt
crisis and domestic taxes, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.
National Australia Bank's monthly survey suggested
the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate cuts in May and June
had only a limited effect on shoring up sentiment in the face of
so much global gloom.
The survey's main measure of business conditions rose 3
points in June to -1, but the index of confidence dropped a
point to -3.
"The impact of RBA rate cuts was possibly outweighed by
European economic instability and potential implications of the
minerals resource rent tax (MRRT) and carbon tax," said Alan
Oster, chief economist at NAB.
Both taxes came into effect at the start of July and have
been the source of much angst among businesses. NAB noted that
business confidence also fell sharply before the introduction of
the goods and services tax back in 2000, only to recover smartly
in the following few months.
NAB's survey did show some pick up in sales with that index
rising 4 points to stand at 3 in June, in part thanks to a big
improvement in the construction industry. The retail sector also
reported better sales perhaps helped by government payouts to
households in May and June.
Conditions improved across most industries, with mining the
strongest, followed by recreation services and transport and
utilities.
The survey's measure of profitability rose 5 points to -1 in
June, but the employment index remained subdued at -4. The index
of forward orders dropped 4 points to -8, perhaps pointing to
softness ahead.
The survey found few signs of inflationary pressure. Labour
costs growth ticked down in June, as did purchase costs growth.
Growth in product prices remained low and retail prices fell
marginally, suggesting further discounting.
The lack of price pressures is one reason NAB still expects
at least one more easing from the RBA this year, possibly in
September.
The central bank kept rates unchanged at 3.5 percent at its
July policy meeting last week, noting that past cuts had
delivered a material easing in policy and domestic economic
growth had been stronger than first thought.
Official data show the economy grew a rapid 1.3 percent in
the first quarter and 4.3 percent for the year, well above the
growth pace implied by the NAB survey.
Indeed, surveys of business and consumer confidence have
been subdued for months now even as official data has shown
surprising resilience.
The RBA has cut rates by a total 125 basis points since
November last year.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)