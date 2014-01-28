SYDNEY Jan 28 A measure of Australian business
conditions jumped to its highest in more than 2-1/2 years in
December as sales and profitability improved markedly, while
confidence held steady at long-run average levels, a survey
found on Tuesday.
National Australia Bank's survey of more than 400
firms found the surprising turn in conditions was underpinned by
a low interest rate environment, higher asset prices and a
softer Australian dollar.
The report's index of business conditions rose 7 points to
+4 in December, with its measure of sales and profitability both
surging 10 points. The employment measure also improved but
still implied a flat labour market.
Its main measure of business confidence was steady at +6,
consistent with its long-run average.
"Most industries recorded improved conditions for December -
especially transport, wholesale and the services industries more
generally - but, manufacturing and construction were both
notable exceptions," said NAB's chief economist, Alan Oster.
Oster said the sustainability of the jump may be
questionable given subdued forward orders, a run-down in
inventory and still-low capacity utilisation. He also said
employment conditions remained soft.
Still, the jump in business conditions should be welcome
news to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which has been
counting on a revival in business investment to offset the drag
from a cooling mining boom.
The central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 2.5
percent back in August and has been holding steady since amid
signs the stimulus was slowly working through the economy.
Oster still believes that rising unemployment will lead the
RBA to cut rates again, albeit not until late 2014.
"The combination of near-term better business conditions and
especially the unexpectedly strong Q4 underlying inflation print
has caused us to move our next rate cut call from May to
November," he said.
He noted there was little sign of inflationary pressure in
the NAB survey, with labour and purchase costs holding steady.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)