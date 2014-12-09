Traffic on Melbourne Street in Brisbane is pictured on November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

SYDNEY A measure of Australian business conditions fell back sharply in November while confidence continued to decline, a subdued survey that will only add to speculation of further cuts in interest rates.

National Australia Bank's survey of more than 400 firms showed its index of business conditions retreated to +5 in November to be in line with its long run average. The index had jumped by the most on record in October to reach +13, its highest since early 2008.

The survey's measure of business confidence shed 4 points to stand at +1, with the biggest drops in the finance, property and recreation sectors.

The weakness led NAB to join the growing club of banks that believe the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will have to cut its 2.5 percent cash rate.

"Softer commodities and labour market outlook mean we have changed our rate call to two cuts of 25 basis points in March and August 2015, then on hold until late 2016," said Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB.

Financial markets have moved decisively in recent weeks to price in at least one more cut to 2.25 percent, in part due to steep falls in prices for some of Australia's major resource exports.

"Commodity prices have fallen heavily in recent months, which is expected to weigh heavily on domestic demand," said Oster. "The unemployment rate remains at a cyclical high of 6.2 percent which is keeping consumer confidence subdued."

A separate survey of consumers out on Tuesday found sentiment had taken a dive in the wake of disappointing news on economic growth last week.

The ANZ Roy Morgan index of consumer confidence dropped 3.1 percent to its lowest in four months with respondents fretting over the economic outlook.

NAB's survey of businesses found the pullback in November was concentrated in retail, manufacturing and service industries.

Its index of sales dropped 9 points to +11, while profitability sank a matching amount to +6. The employment index dipped 2 points to zero, an ill omen for the official jobs report due on Thursday.

Inflationary pressures remained restrained with wages growth subdued and purchase and final product costs up only modestly.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)