SYDNEY, Sept 9 A measure of Australian business
conditions pulled back from four-year highs in August as sales
and profits eased, while booming conditions in the construction
sector contrasted with gloom among miners.
National Australia Bank's survey of more than 400
firms showed its index of business conditions halved to +4 in
August, so unwinding much of July's 5 points gain.
The report's index of business confidence also dipped 2
points to +8, though that remains robust by historical
standards. Confidence was strongest in the construction industry
which is enjoying a major revival in home building, while mining
was the only sector to have a negative reading.
"Business confidence remains resilient despite easing a
little in August, supported by positive forward orders, subdued
cost pressures and more stable consumer confidence," wrote
economists at NAB.
"The jump in business conditions last month was surprising,
so some payback in August was expected."
Looking through the monthly volatility, NAB said the trend
in business conditions was reasonably positive, lifting 1 point
to its highest level since 2010.
The trend series for confidence was unchanged at +8, with
construction and retail the highest. The construction sector
also reported the largest increase in forward orders, with that
index up a sharp 17 points.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a
revival in the housing market to help offset the drag from a
cooling boom in mining investment.
The survey's measure of employment stayed at zero in August,
pointing to a reluctance to hire. NAB expects the jobless rate
to peak around 6.5 percent late this year, just up from the
current 6.4 percent.
The outlook for business investment was brighter with that
index rising 1 point to +5, in line with long-run average
levels.
Inflation pressures were generally restrained, with growth
in final product prices up only 0.2 percent at a quarterly rate.
"This means the RBA can maintain their loose stance on
monetary policy to allow greater traction for domestic demand,"
said NAB.
The central bank has held interest rates at record lows of
2.5 percent for more than a year to support the economy. The RBA
is a close watcher of the NAB survey, which has a good track
record as a leading indicator of economic activity.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)