SYDNEY Aug 11 Australian business confidence
eased back in July as mining and construction firms turned more
cautious, though both sales and profits remained relatively
healthy according to a survey out on Tuesday.
National Australia Bank's monthly survey of more
than 400 firms showed its index of business confidence slipped 4
points to +4 in July. Its measure of business conditions also
dipped 4 points to +6.
"Much of the change stemmed from mining and construction
firms, suggesting an escalation in Chinese growth concerns could
be putting firms on alert," said NAB's chief economist Alan
Oster.
The pullback would be sobering news for the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) which had recently made much of the pick-up in
business confidence as one argument against the need for further
cuts in interest rates.
Still, Oster noted trend measures of conditions and
confidence still pointed to a turnaround in the non-mining
economy.
"Both trading conditions and profitability remain relatively
elevated," he said. "Conditions vary greatly across industries,
but the service sectors continue to outperform."
The survey's index of sales eased back to +11, from a very
strong +19 in June, while profitability dropped 3 points to +7.
Forward orders fell 3 points to +2, while the index of
employment eased back into negative territory at -1.
The capital expenditure index eased a point to +6 index, but
remained above its long-run average. Oster said trend growth in
the index was still close to its highest since the global
financial crisis, holding out hope for a stronger expansion in
non-mining investment.
There was little sign of inflationary pressure in the survey
with labour costs especially subdued.
