SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australian business conditions
softened for a second month in August though confidence picked
up following a cut in interest rates early in the month, a
survey showed on Tuesday.
National Australia Bank's monthly survey of more
than 500 firms showed its index of business conditions dipped 2
points to +7 in August, though that was still above its long-run
average.
Its index of business confidence rose 2 points to +6 in
August, after dipping one point in July. Sales and profits edged
back in the month but the survey's employment index held above
average at +4.
"The Survey still gives us confidence in the near-term
outlook for the economy, even though things may have cooled a
bit," said NAB's chief economist Alan Oster.
"It is particularly encouraging to see that firms demand for
labour remains quite solid, which will hopefully have some
positive flow on effects to households."
The major service and construction industries stayed strong
in the month, while wholesale and retail were weaker.
Services and home building have been underpinned by easy
monetary policy, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
cutting rates to a record low of 1.5 percent early last month.
The survey's measure of forward orders held steady at an
above average +2, having been in positive territory for nine of
the past 10 months.
"This outcome suggests good near-term prospects for
activity," said Oster.
Oster was more cautious on the longer-term outlook,
predicting home building and resource exports would eventually
cool as the benefits of a past decline in the local currency
faded.
"All of these factors are expected to come to a head around
2018, and the economy will likely require additional policy
support from the RBA," said Oster, who expects two more rate
cuts by mid-next year.
