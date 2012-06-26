EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SYDNEY, June 26 A top Australian central banker on Tuesday said the country was not at danger of a collapse in the housing market, again playing down concerns that Australia could suffer price falls like those seen in the United States or parts of Europe.
Speaking at a mortgage conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle said he was more concerned about the outlook for the European Union and the uncertainty that was causing globally.
There was a "day of reckoning" coming for the EU at some point but nobody knew how it would play out, said Debelle, who heads the central bank's financial markets unit.
Asked about fears of a housing collapse in Australia, Debelle said there was no oversupply of housing in the country, households were well able to manage their debt levels and mortgage arrears remained very low.
"This (housing risk) is not something that keeps me awake at night," he added. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has