SYDNEY, July 11 A top Australian central banker on Wednesday said a higher cost of credit in the economy meant that official interest rates had to be around 1.5 percentage points lower than otherwise to compensate.

Speaking at an economics conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said stricter banking regulation and a general distrust of banks globally had lifted the cost of borrowing.

"In effect, what we are seeing as a result of both market and regulatory developments is an increase in most interest rates in the economy relative to the cash rate," Lowe said in a speech on bank regulation.

"While it is difficult to be too precise, the cash rate today is in the order of 1.5 percentage points lower than it would have been in the absence of these developments."

The central bank cut interest rates by a total of 75 basis points over May and June taking them to the lowest in more than two years at 3.5 percent, in large part to support the economy in the face of slowing global growth.

It held rates steady at its July policy meeting, saying a material easing had already been delivered and pointing to resilience in indicators of domestic activity.

Markets are still priced for cuts to 3 percent by year-end, with the next move more likely in September than August.

Lowe said standard variable mortgage rates now averaged around 270 basis points more than the cash rate, up from just 150 basis points before the global financial crisis.

The higher costs were partly due to a global "loss of trust" in the financial institutions and also partly to greater competition for deposits, which had pushed deposit rates well above the cash rate.

Higher costs in turn meant holders of bank equity should be prepared to accept lower returns, though there was a danger banks would try and maintain returns by taking on more risk.

There was also likely to be less business for banks to do, particularly when lending to large businesses that could often borrow in markets at a lower cost than the banks.

"In effect, the choice that our societies are making - partly through our regulators - is to pay more for financial intermediation and, perhaps, to have less of it," said Lowe.

"The benefit that we hope to receive from paying this higher price is a safer and a more stable financial system."

On the future of banking regulation, Lowe said it was not enough to just set tougher rules for banks to follow, there had to be active and competent supervision as well.

"The supervisor must be willing, and able, to act and constrain activities that pose unacceptable risks to the financial system," said Lowe. "Judgement, not rules, is the key here."

This also meant active supervision of financial innovation with regulators ready to probe institutions on the management of risk in new areas.

"Ultimately supervisors need to be prepared to take action to limit certain types of activities, or to slow their growth, if the risks are not well understood or not well managed," said Lowe.

Lowe said Australia had been well served by its tough regulatory regime and by the generally higher lending standards of local banks.

"It is worth repeating that the Australian banks have fared better than many of their international peers over recent years," he added. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)