SYDNEY, April 10 The stars are aligned for
Australia to see a gradual recovery in non-mining business
investment over the next year or so as the long boom in the
resource sector finally plateaus, a top central banker said on
Wednesday.
In a guardedly optimistic speech on investment, Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the
high level of the local dollar complicated the outlook somewhat,
though he also saw benefits in a strong currency.
"Our expectation is that there will be a gradual recovery in
non-mining business investment and further moderate growth of
dwelling investment," said Kent, who heads the central bank's
economics department.
That expectation is one reason the central bank has led
interest rates steady at 3 percent at its last three policy
meetings, having cut by 150 basis points last year.
Yet, there was also a caveat.
"While many of the drivers of investment support such an
outlook, and low interest rates are playing their role, the
profile for non-mining business investment remains uncertain,
including because of the high level of the exchange rate."
The Australian dollar hit a three-month high on its U.S.
counterpart this week, while reaching a 28-year peak in
trade-weighted terms.
Kent said the pieces were in place for a recovery in
investment outside of mining. Interest rates were low by
historic standards and most firms had access to adequate funding
on favourable terms.
"There are signs that the low level of interest rates is
having some of the expected effects and these are likely to have
further to run," he said.
Low rates and rising assets prices had also boosted
household wealth which in turn was lifting consumption and home
building.
"Indeed, the stronger retail sales data since the beginning
of the year support this outlook. Higher consumption growth will
also help to support business activity and investment."
Retail sales grew far beyond all expectations in January and
February while consumer confidence also improved markedly.
Kent noted that while the lofty level of the local dollar
was hurting some sectors, it also made capital imports cheaper.
"This will benefit firms investing in machinery and
equipment, which constitutes a large share of non-mining
business investment."
Furthermore, a sharp increase in migration had lifted
population growth to a brisk 1.7 percent a year which should
lift demand of everything from homes to healthcare and
education.
And while mining investment may crest this year, that did
not mean spending would suddenly fall off a cliff, said Kent. In
particular, there was a vast pipeline of liquefied natural gas
projects underway that would run for some years yet.
"This means that the level of mining investment is likely to
remain quite elevated for a time."
The sums involved are huge. Mining investment should reach 8
percent of Australia's A$1.5 trillion in gross domestic product
(GDP) this year, up from its historic average of less than 2
percent.
"Pulling all of this together suggests that growth for the
economy as a whole will be a little below trend this year and
then pick up gradually through next year," Kent concluded.
