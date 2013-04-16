SYDNEY, April 16 Australia's decade-long boom in
mining investment has been largely funded by capital flows from
abroad, a tide of money that has also kept the local dollar
higher than it would otherwise be, a top central banker said on
Tuesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy
Debelle said almost all of the A$284 billion ($292 billion)
spent on mining expansion since 2003 had been funded by company
earnings, rather than by borrowing.
Debelle said about four-fifths of this funding had come from
offshore, partly directly and partly through foreign share
holdings in Australian companies such as BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto.
As a result foreign capital flows into the Australian
resources sector had more than tripled to around 3.5 percent of
the country's A$1.5 trillion in economic output.
At the same time, offshore investors had greatly expanded
their holdings of Australian government debt to around 70
percent of the amount on issue.
In contrast, Australian banks had cut back on their
borrowing abroad in recent years, favouring to build domestic
deposits instead.
"The net effect of all these flows however, is that the
Australian dollar is higher than one would expect, given
fundamentals such as the terms of trade and interest
differentials," said Debelle, who head the central bank's
financial markets division.
The local dollar touched a 28-year high in trade weighted
terms last week, though it has since pulled back somewhat.
Debelle said around 75 percent of the foreign direct
investment in resources had been in the form of reinvested
earnings. The way these funds were treated in the national
accounts in turn tended to overstate the size of Australia's
current account deficit, he added.