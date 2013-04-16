SYDNEY, April 16 Australia's decade-long boom in mining investment has been largely funded by capital flows from abroad, a tide of money that has also kept the local dollar higher than it would otherwise be, a top central banker said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle said almost all of the A$284 billion ($292 billion) spent on mining expansion since 2003 had been funded by company earnings, rather than by borrowing.

Debelle said about four-fifths of this funding had come from offshore, partly directly and partly through foreign share holdings in Australian companies such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.

As a result foreign capital flows into the Australian resources sector had more than tripled to around 3.5 percent of the country's A$1.5 trillion in economic output.

At the same time, offshore investors had greatly expanded their holdings of Australian government debt to around 70 percent of the amount on issue.

In contrast, Australian banks had cut back on their borrowing abroad in recent years, favouring to build domestic deposits instead.

"The net effect of all these flows however, is that the Australian dollar is higher than one would expect, given fundamentals such as the terms of trade and interest differentials," said Debelle, who head the central bank's financial markets division.

The local dollar touched a 28-year high in trade weighted terms last week, though it has since pulled back somewhat.

Debelle said around 75 percent of the foreign direct investment in resources had been in the form of reinvested earnings. The way these funds were treated in the national accounts in turn tended to overstate the size of Australia's current account deficit, he added.