SYDNEY Jan 9 Activity in Australia's construction industry contracted at a slightly slower pace in December as growth in engineering partially offset lingering weakness in housing, a survey reported on Monday.

The survey of over 150 firms by Australia Industry Group and the Housing Industry Association showed starkly different fortunes for housing and engineering with the latter benefiting from a boom in resource investment.

The survey's overall construction index rose 1.4 points to 41.0 in December, but remained below the 50.0 threshold that is supposed to separate growth from contraction.

The survey has not had an especially good track record in predicting construction spending overall, with government data showing far more strength than suggested by the index.

Engineering spending in particular has been booming according to official figures as huge projects in mining and liquefied natural gas get underway.

There was some sign of that in the December survey with its index of engineering activity picking up by 5.7 points to 51.3, while overall activity rose 6.5 points to 40.4.

Measures of commercial and apartment building also showed some improvement, though the index for housing dropped 5.7 points to a lowly 32.9.

The index of new orders rose 3.9 points to 42.5, while that for employment dipped 2.7 points to 39.2.

The survey's measure of selling prices fell a sharp 5.5 points to 32.8, putting it far below the index of input prices at 73.5. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)