SYDNEY, April 10 Activity in Australia's construction industry contracted for the 22nd straight month in March, according to an industry survey, as home building and commercial property remained deep in the doldrums.

Tuesday's survey of over 150 firms by Australia Industry Group and the Housing Industry Association found business complaining of to subdued demand, tight credit conditions and strong competition for available work.

The survey's overall construction index edged up 0.6 points in March to 36.2, but remained well below the 50.0 threshold that is supposed to separate growth from contraction.

The survey has not had an especially good track record in predicting construction spending overall, with government data showing more strength than suggested by the index.

Engineering spending in particular has been booming according to official figures thanks to huge projects in mining and liquefied natural gas.

Yet the survey's measure of activity in the engineering sector fell 0.5 points in March to 41.2, suggesting activity was actually contracting.

The residential sector continued to struggle with the index of house building down 7.6 points to 30.3, while that for apartments dropped 3.9 points to 30.5. The measure of commercial building rose 9.2 points to 35.5.

The survey's measure of new orders fell 1.0 point to 33.2, while the index of employment nudged up 0.9 points to 39.4.

Building inflation looked well contained with the index of selling prices flat down 2.0 points at 34.9, while that for wages fell 5.8 points to 54.1. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)