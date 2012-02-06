SYDNEY Feb 7 Activity in Australia's
construction industry contracted for the 20th straight month in
January, according to an industry survey, though there were
signs that cuts in interest rates were providing some relief to
home building.
Tuesday's survey of over 150 firms by Australia Industry
Group and the Housing Industry Association found business
complaining of tight credit conditions, a lack of new tender
opportunities and strong competition for existing work.
Still, various house building businesses indicated that
successive interest rate cuts in November and December had
helped to support an improvement in both customer enquiries and
activity.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is holding its February
policy meeting on Tuesday and most analysts believe it will
deliver another quarter-point cut in rates to 4.0 percent.
The survey's overall construction index dipped 1.2 points to
39.8 in January, remaining well below the 50.0 threshold that is
supposed to separate growth from contraction.
The survey has not had an especially good track record in
predicting construction spending overall, with government data
showing far more strength than suggested by the index.
Engineering spending in particular has been booming
according to official figures as huge projects in mining and
liquefied natural gas get underway.
The survey's measure of activity in the engineering sector
fell 3.5 points in January to 47.8, though that remains the most
resilient of all the sectors.
The biggest improvement came in the index of house building,
which climbed 8.2 points to 41.1, while that for apartments
edged up 1.3 points to 34.6. The measure of commercial building
eased 2.4 points to 30.4.
There was a potentially positive sign on hiring with the
index of employment rising 6.1 points to 45.3 in January, the
highest reading in 11 months.
Building inflation looked well contained with the index of
selling prices flat at 32.8, while that for input prices dropped
3.6 points to 69.9.
