SYDNEY Oct 7 Australian construction activity
expanded at the fastest pace in nine years in September led by a
boom in housing and a recovery in commercial building, according
to a survey out on Tuesday.
The overall index of construction activity jumped 4.1 points
to 59.1 in September, yet further above the 50 threshold that
separates growth from contraction, the report by the Australia
Industry Group and Australian Housing Association showed.
This led to the highest rates of increase in employment and
deliveries from suppliers since the survey began in September
2005, AIG said.
"Continuing strength in house and apartment building and a
consolidation of improved conditions in commercial construction
outshone a further, modest contraction in engineering
construction," said AIG director of public policy, Peter Burn.
"In positive signs for the remainder of the year, new orders
were strong in the three expanding sub-sectors and employment
grew very solidly."
The upbeat survey would be welcome news to the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA), which has been counting on a revival in
non-resources investment to help offset a cooling mining sector.
The central bank holds its October policy meeting on Tuesday
and is widely expected to keep rates at record lows of 2.5
percent as the economy battles with the drag from mining and
falling export prices.
Historically-low mortgage rates have clearly worked to
revive the housing market with the survey's measure of house
building up 0.8 points at a very high 61.7.
The measure for the volatile apartment sector dipped 4.4
points in the month, but was still strong at 60.5.
The commercial sector extended its recovery with that index
up 3 points to 58.4, while engineering bounced 4.6 points to
48.3.
Encouragingly for the labour market, the survey's measure of
employment surged 9.1 points to 62.8, the highest on record. The
construction sector is a big employer and the strength bodes
well for the official employment report due on Thursday.
An increase in the supply of new homes should also help to
temper rapid growth in house prices, something the RBA has been
increasingly concerned about amid escalating demand for
investment properties.
