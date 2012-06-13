(Adds RBA comments, Moody's rating)
SYDNEY, June 13 Australian consumers are finding
it tough to crack a smile as lower interest rates and upbeat
economic data at home fail to dispel fears about the future amid
a tide of negative international news, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment rose
a tiny 0.3 percent in June to 95.6, adding only marginally to
May's 0.8 percent increase. A reading under 100 means pessimists
outnumber optimists.
"This is another disappointing result," said Westpac chief
economist Bill Evans. "Clearly other factors are dominating
rates in the minds of consumers - those factors are concerns
about the domestic economy and international conditions."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week cut interest
rates by a quarter point to 3.5 percent, the second easing in as
many months, in part to cushion sentiment from concerns about
the European debt crisis and global growth.
The flow of domestic data has also been upbeat with official
figures showing the economy grew a surprisingly rapid 1.3
percent in the first quarter while employment beat all
expectations in May.
But consumers surveyed regarded the economic news as mostly
"unfavourable", particularly on conditions abroad. The weight of
worry took a toll on the survey's measures of the future,
whether for the economy or family finances.
Yet respondents were actually more upbeat about their
current circumstances saying their finances had improved
markedly in the last couple of months.
They also seemed to have the confidence to spend, with a
measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household
item jumping 7.5 percent in June. Likewise, sentiment towards
buying a car or a home improved, showing the impact of falling
borrowing costs.
The RBA has cut its cash rate by a total 125 basis points
since last November, pulling average mortgage rates down by
around a full percentage point.
The head of the central bank on Wednesday acknowledged the
general air of "dissatisfaction" in the country, but argued much
of it was overdone.
In a speech to a government economic forum, RBA Governor
Glenn Stevens highlighted Australia's relative economic
resilience compared to most of its peers, with robust growth of
4.3 percent in the year to March.
Ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday provided another
reminder of Australia's relative good fortune by affirming its
status as one of only a handful of triple-A countries.
In a statement, Moody's said the outlook for the rating
remained stable, setting Australia apart from so many of its
peers at constant risk of downgrades.
For Stevens, the gloomy mood was the come-down from a
housing and debt bubble that peaked back in 2007 when
ever-rising home prices had seemed a painless route to
prosperity.
With that bubble well and truly over Australians were having
to save more for the future and didn't much like the experience.
Economists also suspect households are being cowed by
worries over the looming launch of a carbon tax and a tax on
major miners, both of which have been labelled as economic
disasters by the Liberal National opposition.
"The imposition of the taxes is likely responsible for the
slide in expectations, thanks to relentless negative media
promotion by the Opposition," said Annette Beacher, head of
Asia-Pacific research at TD Securities.
