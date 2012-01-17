SYDNEY Jan 18 A closely watched measure of Australian consumer confidence rose in January, with households more optimistic about the economic outlook over the next 12 months following two interest rate cuts.

The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment rose 2.4 percent to 97.1, steadying from an 8.3 percent drop in December.

The index was down 7.2 percent on January last year and remained for a second straight month below the neutral mark, where pessmimists outnumbered optimists.

"This is a somewhat disappointing result," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

"Despite the Reserve Bank having cut the overnight cash rate by a total of 50bps with the major banks passing on the full cut to variable rate mortgage borrowers, the Index is still slightly below the level which it registered before the first rate cut."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate by a total 50 basis points over the two previous months to stand at 4.25 percent.

Any move in rates usually has a big impact on sentiment in Australia, where over 90 percent of all home loans are on variable rates.

The index for economic conditions over the next 12 months rose 9.5 percent in January and the measure for conditions over the next five years gained 2.4 percent.

The index for family finances compared to a year ago slipped 2.5 percent, but, that for finances over the next 12 months improved by 0.7 percent.

A question on whether it was a good or bad time to buy a major household item saw an increase of 2.4 percent in the month.

"The Board of the Reserve Bank next meets on February 7. We expect the Board to cut the overnight cash rate by a further 0.25% completing three consecutive meetings when the overnight cash rate has been reduced," Evans said.

"Even at 4 percent there is ample scope for the Board to go further given the benign outlook for inflation. Indeed, we expect a follow up move in May."

Still, surveys of consumers do not have a particularly good track record of predicting actual consumption. Government data on gross domestic product (GDP) has shown household spending running surprisingly strongly in the past two quarters even as the Westpac survey pointed to weakness in sentiment. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)