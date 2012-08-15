SYDNEY Aug 15 A measure of Australian consumer
confidence fell back in August as people fretted about their
finances and the economic outlook despite a run of upbeat data,
lower interest rates and government handouts.
The poll of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell
2.5 percent in August to 96.6, so unwinding much of July's 3.7
percent increase. The index was still up 7.8 percent on August
last year.
"This is a disappointing result," said Westpac chief
economist Bill Evans. "There has been enough positive news
around since the last survey, and generally over the last few
months, to have sustained an upswing in consumer sentiment."
News out last week included a drop in the jobless rate to
5.2 percent.
"The Index seems to be settling in a "cautiously pessimistic
range"," said Evens, noting it had been under 100 for six
straight months. The index measures the percentage who reported
that they were optimistic minus the percentage who reported that
they were pessimistic plus 100.
Among the components of the measure, the index reflecting
family finances compared to a year earlier fell 6.3 percent,
while that for economic conditions over the next 12 months
dropped 3.1 percent.
The index measuring the economic outlook for the next five
years also fell 2.7 percent, while that for whether it was a
good time to buy a major household item eased 3.6 percent.
The only improvement was in the outlook for family finances
over the next year, which rose 3.3 percent.
Confidence has been subdued despite rate cuts from the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in both May and June.
Yet that has not stopped people spending with retail sales
showing surprising strength in May and June, while sales of new
vehicles have been near record highs.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)