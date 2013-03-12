SYDNEY, March 13 A measure of Australian
consumer confidence rose for a third straight month in March as
people grew more upbeat about the economic outlook and their own
finances, suggesting lower interest rates were working to revive
demand.
The poll of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and
Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment
climbed 2 percent in March, on top of February's steep 7.7
percent jump. It was also up a healthy 15.1 percent on March
last year.
The index of 110.5 was the highest since December 2010 and
meant optimists increasingly outnumbered pessimists in the poll.
"This is a strong result," said Westpac chief economist Bill
Evans. "The clear signal from this survey is that the Bank's
rate cuts are gaining some traction with households."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates by
125 basis points last year, taking them to a record-matching low
of 3 percent. It skipped a chance to move further at its March
meeting in part because it felt the extent of past easing had
yet to be fully felt.
"Equity markets and the associated signals that global
economic prospects are improving are the other key driver of
this improved confidence," added Evans.
Details of the survey showed a further pick up in the
economic outlook. The index of expectations for the economy in
the next 12 months rose by 0.8 percent, to be up almost 24
percent for the year. The measure for the economy over the next
five years increased by 6 percent in March.
People were also feeling better about their own finances.
The index of family finances compared with a year ago rose 3.9
percent, while that for finances over the next 12 months
increased by 3.1 percent.
And they seemed more willing to spend. The index of whether
it was a good time to buy a home was up almost 20 percent on
March last year, while that for new vehicles was 17 percent
higher.
The only dip came in the survey's measure of whether it was
a good time to buy a major household item, which fell 1.6
percent, but that was from an historically high level.
Evans, however, said consumers were still worried about
losing their jobs and until the employment picture brightened
there was a still a chance the RBA would have to cut rates
again.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)