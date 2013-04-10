SYDNEY, April 10 A measure of Australian
consumer confidence fell in April to end three months of solid
gains, a reminder of how brittle the mood can be despite low
interest rates and a brighter global background.
The poll of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and
Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment
dropped 5.1 percent in April, following gains of 2.0 percent in
March and 7.7 percent in February.
The index was still up 11 percent on April last year and the
reading of 104.9 meant optimists outnumbered pessimists, albeit
only modestly.
"This is a surprising result," said Westpac chief economist
Bill Evans. "This result emphasises how fragile consumer
confidence has become in the current environment."
Consumers had seemed to be finally feeling the benefits of
lower interest rates after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
eased in November and December. That was one reason the central
bank has since kept rates on hold.
Details of the survey showed respondents were less upbeat on
the economic outlook, though it was not clear why exactly.
The index of expectations for the economy in the next 12
months fell by 4.5 percent, but was still up 17.2 percent for
the year. The measure for the economy over the next five years
dropped 8.3 percent in April.
The index of family finances compared with a year ago
dropped 3.9 percent, while that for finances over the next 12
months eased 0.2 percent.
The index of whether it was a good time to buy a major
household item fell 7.6 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)