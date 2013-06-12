SYDNEY, June 11 A measure of Australian consumer
confidence bounced in June after two months of sharp falls, as
households became less gloomy on the outlook both for their own
finances and the economy.
The poll of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and
Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment
rose 4.7 percent in June, recovering somewhat from a 7.0 percent
drop in May.
That left the index 6.9 percent higher than in June last
year at 102.2, meaning optimists now slightly outnumbered
pessimists.
"It appears that some of the factors behind the sharp drop
in sentiment in May were temporary," said Westpac senior
economist Matthew Hassan. "In particular, concerns stemming from
the Federal Budget may have eased somewhat in June."
While respondents reported that most of the economic news
they recalled had been negative, the survey showed a broad
improvement in their assessment of the outlook.
The largest increase of 8.5 percent came in the component
index reflecting family finances compared to a year ago. The
outlook for finances over the next 12 months also rose 5.3
percent. This measure was up a steep 22.7 percent on June last
year, perhaps reflecting the impact of lower mortgage rates.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate by a
quarter point to a record low 2.75 percent in May and markets
are pricing in at least one more easing before year end.
Westpac is forecasting a cut to 2.5 percent in August.
The survey's measure of economic conditions over the coming
year improved by 3.8 percent, while the outlook for the next
five years increased by 3.2 percent.
In a positive development for retailers, a measure of
whether it was a good time to buy a major household item climbed
3.7 percent in June to a healthy 133.3.
Indices of whether it was a good time to buy a car or a
house also held at historically high levels in June.
Overall, the current conditions index increased by 5.5
percent and the expectations index rose by 4.1 percent.
"Clearly consumers see this as an opportune time to make
major purchases or enter the housing market, likely reflecting
the low cost of finance and comparatively good affordability,"
said Hassan.
He noted consumers were becoming less risk averse on their
savings with more identifying housing as the best place to save
and fewer people keen to pay down debt.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)