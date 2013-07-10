SYDNEY, July 10 A measure of Australian consumer confidence held steady in July as people became more optimistic on the economic outlook even as they fretted about their personal finances.

The very mixed survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment edged down by 0.05 percent in July from June, when it rose 4.7 percent.

That left the index 3.0 percent higher than in July last year at 102.1, meaning optimists still slightly outnumbered pessimists.

"The survey detail points to powerful 'cross-currents' underlying the stable headline result," noted Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan.

The component reflecting family finances compared to a year ago dropped a steep 5.6 percent in the month, yet the measure tracking expectations on the economy for the next five years surged 9.2 percent.

The outlook for finances over the next 12 months dipped by 2.7 percent, but was still up a healthy 15.8 percent on July last year.

On the question of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item, the index dropped 1.7 percent but that followed a 3.7 percent increase in June.

There were also wide disparities by gender, age and occupation. Confidence among women, for instance, rose by 5.9 percent, while that for men sank by exactly the same amount.

"Pinpointing the exact drivers of these shifts is difficult," added Hassan, though he saw the drop in confidence about personal finances as a sign of fragility that argued for another cut in interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate by a quarter point to a record low 2.75 percent in May and has said it would ease again if needed to support demand.

"Our view is that there is a clear case for further support to demand highlighted by the lacklustre consumer response to lower interest rates and a further weakening in business conditions across both mining and non-mining sectors," argued Hassan.

As a result, Westpac expects the RBA to cut rates by a quarter point at its next policy meeting on August 6, and to take rates all the way down to 2 percent by March next year.

Financial markets are pricing in around a 50-50 chance of an easing in August and currently see 2.5 percent as the floor for rates. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)