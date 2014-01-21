SYDNEY Jan 22 A measure of Australian consumer
sentiment slipped for a second month in January as concerns
about the economic outlook and job prospects outweighed the
usual seasonal cheer of the summer holidays.
The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and
Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment
dipped a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in January from
December, when it had fallen by 4.8 percent.
The index reading of 103.3 was the lowest since July, though
still up 2.7 percent on January last year.
Westpac chief economist Bill Evans noted that typically the
January survey shows a strong seasonal upward bias because of
the 'holiday effect', but this time the effect was more modest.
It was possible some respondents had reacted to gloomy media
coverage of a soft employment report for December released last
week in the middle of the survey period.
The survey showed the largest decline in the sub-index
measuring the economic outlook for the next five years which
dropped 3.2 percent. The index for the year ahead eased a more
modest 0.5 percent.
The gauge of family finances compared to a year ago fell 2.4
percent, though it was still up almost 15 percent compared to
January 2013.
The index for whether it was a good time to buy a major
household item fell a slight 0.3 percent, but remained
historically high at 139.0.
Respondents were again more pessimistic about the future
than the present, with the gap between measures of current
conditions and expected conditions at its widest since June
2000.
People were also a little less bullish on the outlook for
home prices, though that index was still up 29 percent on
January last year.
Home prices in Australia's major cities rose almost 10
percent last year as low mortgage rates and strong population
growth fuelled demand.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut rates to record
lows of 2.5 percent in part to revive the housing market, both
through prices and new building.
Westpac's Evans said evidence that low rates were working
meant the RBA was almost certain not to cut rates again at its
next policy meeting on Feb.4, though he still saw a case for an
easing later in the year.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)