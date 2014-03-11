SYDNEY, March 12 A measure of Australian consumer sentiment slipped for a fourth month in March with households worried about the economic outlook and their jobs.

The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed the index of consumer sentiment fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in March from February, when it had fallen by 3.0 percent.

The index reading of 99.5 was the lowest since May last year, and it was down 10.0 percent over the past 12 months. The fall below 100 means pessimists now exceed optimists.

"The run of 'bad news' around the motor vehicle industry, other manufacturers and Qantas has clearly rattled consumers," said Westpac senior economist, Matthew Hassan. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)