SYDNEY, June 10 A measure of Australian consumer
sentiment dived in June to entirely reverse the previous month's
promising increase, a blow to hopes for a much-needed upturn in
household spending.
The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and
Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment
slid a seasonally adjusted 6.9 percent in June.
The index reading of 95.3 was 2.3 percent higher than in
June 2014, but the weakest since the start of this year.
The drop wiped out May's 6.4 percent increase which had
followed a cut in interest rates to record lows and a government
budget that included a surprise tax break for small businesses.
"This is a surprisingly weak result. It now appears that
last month's surge of optimism was a brief 'relief rally'," said
Bill Evans, Westpac's chief economist.
Evans cited several possible reasons for the pullback
including falls in the share market; uncertainty in Europe; more
signs of soft conditions in labour markets and nervousness about
the outlook for house prices.
Concerns about the economy were at the forefront of consumer
minds. The survey's measure of economic conditions for the next
12 months dropped 7.7 percent, while that for the next 5 years
plunged 17.1 percent.
A measure of family finances compared to a year ago showed
the sole improvement with a rise of 1.6 percent, but the outlook
for the next 12 months fell 8.9 percent.
The index for whether it was a good time to buy a major
household item also dropped 2.5 percent.
Respondents recalled news on 'economic conditions' and the
'budget and taxation' as being very unfavourable, a blow to the
Liberal National government of Tony Abbott which had touted its
budget as a boon to confidence.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely also be
disappointed that its latest rate cut to 2 percent did not have
a longer-lasting impact on the consumer mood.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)