SYDNEY Nov 12 A measure of Australian consumer
sentiment rose for a second month in November as households
became more optimistic on the outlook for the economy and their
own finances.
Wednesday's survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne
Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer
sentiment rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in November,
from October when it had edged up by 0.9 percent.
The index reading of 96.6 in November was still down 12.5
percent on the same month last year, with pessimists exceeding
optimists for nine months in a row.
The improvement was led by the index for economic conditions
over the next 12 months which rebounded by 10.8 percent in
November, while that for conditions over the next five years
rose 2.1 percent.
The measure of family finances compared to a year ago
dipped 4.2 percent, but that on the outlook for the next 12
months climbed 3.1 percent.
A measure on whether it was a good time to buy a major
household item edged down 0.8 percent, but the index "whether
now is a good time to purchase a dwelling" rose 3.1 percent.
The report follows a survey of businesses which found a
sharp improvement in activity during October, across sales,
profits and employment.
