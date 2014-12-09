SYDNEY Dec 10 A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell sharply in December to wipe out two months of gains as households turned more gloomy on the economy, another soft indicator that will add to speculation about future rate cuts.

Wednesday's survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment dived a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent in December, from November when it had risen 1.9 percent.

The index reading of 91.1 in December was down 13.3 percent on the same month last year and the lowest since August 2011. Pessimists have now outnumbered optimists for 10 months in a row.

The public mood appeared to have been darkened by disappointing data out last week that showed the economy grew a meagre 0.3 percent in the third quarter, a report that triggered a torrent of grim coverage by the media.

"Respondents are clearly concerned about the outlook for the economy and job security," said Westpac chief economist, Bill Evans. "In addition there is ongoing disillusionment about the May Budget, six months after it was announced."

The Liberal National government of Tony Abbott has had to back flip on some of its more unpopular budget measures in recent days having been blocked by opposition in the Senate.

The most recalled news topics were economic conditions, budget and taxation, international conditions and employment.

"Respondents assessed the news to be extremely unfavourable for all of these categories," noted Evans. "These readings are almost certainly an over reaction but do highlight significant risks to spending."

The survey's index for economic conditions over the next 12 months sank 9.7 percent in December, while that for the next five years fell 1.8 percent.

The measure of family finances compared to a year ago was the only one to gain, adding 1.6 percent, but the outlook for the next 12 months slipped by 4.0 percent.

In a worrying omen for the Christmas shopping period, the index on whether it was a good time to buy a major household item slid 11.8 percent in the month.

There were also signs of heat coming out of the housing market with the index tracking assessments of whether it was time to buy a dwelling down 10.8 percent.

Evans argued the survey added to the case for another cut in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which he expects to come at the next policy meeting in February. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)