SYDNEY, March 11 A measure of Australian
consumer sentiment dipped from 13-month highs in March as
concerns about proposed budget measures and taxation tempered
the favourable effect of lower interest rates.
Wednesday's survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne
Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer
sentiment slipped a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in March.
Still, the dip only unwound a little of February's sharp 8.0
percent gain which followed a cut in interest rates early that
month. The index reading of 99.5 matched the reading from March
last year, showing pessimists just slightly outnumbering
optimists.
"Some softening in sentiment was always likely in March
given the big lift last month following the rate cut," said
Westpac senior economist Matthew Hassan.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered rates by a
quarter point to a record low of 2.25 percent in early February
and left the door open for further easing if needed.
Survey respondents recalled news about the budget and
taxation, economic conditions and employment as being mostly
unfavourable.
The Liberal National government of Tony Abbott has spent
weeks arguing that tough measures would be needed to deal with
the budget deficit over time.
Yet, Hassan noted respondents were not as pessimistic as
they were at the end of last year.
"The overall message seems to be that while consumers remain
very concerned about the outlook for the economy and job
security, they are less concerned than they were in December and
acknowledge the more positive situation around interest rates,"
said Hassan.
Individual measures in the March survey were mixed. The
index of family finances compared to a year ago rose 1 percent,
but that for the next 12 months fell 1.9 percent.
The survey's index for economic conditions over the next 12
months edged up 0.3 percent.
The greatest weakness was shown in the index on whether it
was a good time to buy a major household item which fell 5.1
percent in the month.
"March's reading is the second weakest since 2009," noted
Hassan. "It is very likely that at least part of this decline is
a reaction to recent falls in the Australian dollar and the
impact this is expected to have on the cost of imported goods."
There was a slight pullback in the outlook for house prices
and whether it was a good time to buy a home. Yet 61 percent of
respondents expected home prices to rise over the next year.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)