SYDNEY Nov 11 A measure of Australian consumer
sentiment jumped to a six-month high in November as people
became markedly more optimistic on the economic outlook, another
sign that further cuts in interest rates might not be needed.
The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and
Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment
rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in November.
The index has been volatile recently, with steep increases
in August and October sandwiching a sharp fall in September.
The index reading of 101.7 was 5.3 percent higher than in
November last year and showed optimists finally outnumbering
pessimists.
"This is a cracking result," said Westpac chief economist,
Bill Evans. "Apart from the brief surge we saw following last
May's Budget this is the highest print for the Index since
January 2014."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cited improving
indicators of business and consumer confidence as one reason it
skipped a chance to cut interest rates this month.
The improvement came despite news that major Australian
banks were raising their mortgage rates in an attempt to claw
back higher regulatory costs.
Evans said the result could reflect confidence in the
leadership of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who ousted his
predecessor Tony Abbott in a party vote in September.
Respondents were clearly more upbeat on the economic
outlook. The survey's measure of confidence in the economy over
the next 5 years surged 24.2 percent to the highest since
September 2013.
The measure of economic conditions for the next 12 months
also climbed 5.8 percent, on top of a steep gain in October.
In a promising omen for retailers, the index of whether it
was a good time to buy a major household item climbed 4.8
percent in November. The survey also showed the most positive
mix of Christmas spending plans since 2009.
Yet the survey's measure of family finances compared to a
year ago dipped 2.2 percent, while the outlook for the next 12
months dropped 9.1 percent.
