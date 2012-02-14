SYDNEY Feb 15 A measure of Australian consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in February as households became more upbeat on the outlook for the economy and their own finances even as the country's central bank held back on cutting rates again.

The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment climbed 4.2 percent in February to 101.1, showing optimists finally outnumbering pessimists.

The index was still down 5.2 percent on February last year, but that was an improvement on the previous month.

"On the face of it this is a strong result and provides some lagged recognition from consumers of the two rate cuts which the Reserve Bank and the commercial banks delivered to mortgage and business borrowers in November and December," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate by a total 50 basis points over November and December to stand at 4.25 percent. But it surprised many last week by skipping a further easing at its February meeting, saying policy was right for the moment.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 6 and 10 and so missed news late Friday that two of Australia's major banks were lifting their mortgage rates independent of any move by the central bank.

Moves in rates usually has a big impact on sentiment in Australia, where over 90 percent of all home loans are on variable rates.

Still, all the survey's main questions showed improved sentiment.

The index for economic conditions over the next 12 months rose 0.9 percent in February and the measure for conditions over the next five years jumped 9.9 percent.

The index for family finances compared to a year ago climbed 7.0 percent, while that for finances over the next 12 months improved by 2.6 percent.

A question on whether it was a good or bad time to buy a major household item saw an increase of 1.8 percent in the month.

Surveys of consumers do not have a particularly good track record of predicting actual consumption. Government data on gross domestic product (GDP) has shown household spending running surprisingly strongly for much of 2011 even as the Westpac survey pointed to weakness in sentiment. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)