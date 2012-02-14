SYDNEY Feb 15 A measure of Australian
consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in February
as households became more upbeat on the outlook for the economy
and their own finances even as the country's central bank held
back on cutting rates again.
The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment
climbed 4.2 percent in February to 101.1, showing optimists
finally outnumbering pessimists.
The index was still down 5.2 percent on February last year,
but that was an improvement on the previous month.
"On the face of it this is a strong result and provides some
lagged recognition from consumers of the two rate cuts which the
Reserve Bank and the commercial banks delivered to mortgage and
business borrowers in November and December," said Westpac chief
economist Bill Evans.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate
by a total 50 basis points over November and December to stand
at 4.25 percent. But it surprised many last week by skipping a
further easing at its February meeting, saying policy was right
for the moment.
The survey was conducted between Feb. 6 and 10 and so missed
news late Friday that two of Australia's major banks were
lifting their mortgage rates independent of any move by the
central bank.
Moves in rates usually has a big impact on sentiment in
Australia, where over 90 percent of all home loans are on
variable rates.
Still, all the survey's main questions showed improved
sentiment.
The index for economic conditions over the next 12 months
rose 0.9 percent in February and the measure for conditions over
the next five years jumped 9.9 percent.
The index for family finances compared to a year ago climbed
7.0 percent, while that for finances over the next 12 months
improved by 2.6 percent.
A question on whether it was a good or bad time to buy a
major household item saw an increase of 1.8 percent in the
month.
Surveys of consumers do not have a particularly good track
record of predicting actual consumption. Government data on
gross domestic product (GDP) has shown household spending
running surprisingly strongly for much of 2011 even as the
Westpac survey pointed to weakness in sentiment.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)