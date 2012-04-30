SYDNEY, April 30 Following are changes in outstanding Australian private sector credit for March, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Mar Feb yr/yr Total credit +0.4 +0.4 +3.4 Housing +0.4 +0.4 +5.3 Other personal use +0.1 +0.3 -1.5 Business credit +0.6 +0.4 +1.3 Annual growth in housing credit has been running between 5 and 6 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been very subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less. Business credit has also been soft, in part because many larger firms are funding investment spending by using strong cash flows and by raising money through markets rather than banks. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)