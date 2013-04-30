BRIEF-Kungsleden divests property with school tenant and residential building rights in Umeå
* KUNGSLEDEN DIVESTS A FULLY DEVELOPED PROPERTY WITH A SCHOOL TENANT AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDING RIGHTS IN UMEÅ
SYDNEY, April 30 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for March, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Mar Feb yr/yr Total credit +0.2 +0.2 +3.2 Housing +0.4 +0.4 +4.4 Other personal use +0.1 +0.1 -0.1 Business credit 0.0 -0.2 +1.6 Median forecasts had been for a rise of 0.3 percent in total credit. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong's private home prices hit a record high for the sixth month in a row in April, reflecting a market fervour that the authorities are eager to tame, according to government data released on Wednesday.