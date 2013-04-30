SYDNEY, April 30 Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for March, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Mar Feb yr/yr Total credit +0.2 +0.2 +3.2 Housing +0.4 +0.4 +4.4 Other personal use +0.1 +0.1 -0.1 Business credit 0.0 -0.2 +1.6 Median forecasts had been for a rise of 0.3 percent in total credit. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)