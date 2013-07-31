SYDNEY, July 31 Australian private sector credit for June, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Wednesday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Jun May yr/yr Total credit 0.4 0.3 3.1 Housing 0.4 0.4 4.6 Other personal use 0.2 -0.1 0.2 Business credit 0.5 0.2 0.9 Market forecasts had been for a rise of 0.3 percent in total credit in June. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)