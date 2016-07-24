By Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, July 25
SYDNEY, July 25 Signs announcing a sale are
almost permanent fixtures in shop fronts in Sydney, but
customers are still wary of spending - a worrying sign as
falling inflation pushes the central bank to step up its support
of the economy.
"We're doing sales all the time now, all the time. It's
mental," said Paulina Kelly, who works at fashion store Page One
in central Sydney.
Yet a 40 percent discount has not prevented a near 50
percent slump in sales revenue between January and June at the
store, she added.
Australia is still some way from outright deflation, or a
persistent fall in the general level of prices. Yet data trends
suggest the danger is more real than many might believe.
Crucial is how widespread discounting has become. While
falling prices are great for individual customers, some are wary
of a Japan-style malaise if people put off a purchase expecting
to pick it up cheaper in a few months.
"It's not deflation yet, but the risk is that if inflation
stays this low for a couple of years, it'll get baked into
expectations and then, bang, you're in trouble," said Michael
Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.
On the face of it, this would not seem a problem for
Australia. Official data shows the economy is growing briskly,
with gross domestic product (GDP) rising 3.1 percent in the year
to March and the jobless rate is under 6 percent.
Yet both inflation and wages growth are at record lows. The
consumer price index (CPI) fell in the March quarter for the
first time since the 2008 global financial crisis. Retail sales
have been anaemic and consumer confidence is falling.
"I think at the moment customers have become desensitised to
sales," says Kelly. "They won't buy a particular label until
they know it's on sale."
Flat or falling prices are a plague to profit margins,
forcing firms to cut costs. Wages, jobs, investment, research
and travel all get the chop as the penny pinching ripples across
the economy.
A targeted barrage of fiscal stimulus might help, but the
newly-minted government of Malcolm Turnbull is politically
committed to cutting spending and "living within our means."
Key measures of underlying inflation braked sharply to an
annual 1.5 percent in the March quarter, a shock to the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) which had been confident inflation would
remain corralled within its target band of 2 to 3 percent.
As a result, the central bank was forced to slash its
forecasts for inflation and break a year-long hiatus by cutting
interest rates to a historic trough of 1.75 percent.
Figures due on Wednesday are likely to show inflation slowed
even further in the second quarter, which could well prompt a
further easing if only to prevent an activity-sapping rise in
real interest rates.
"We've highlighted warning signs from the labour market that
indicate the entrenched nature of low inflation," said Paul
Brennan, chief economist at Citi, noting companies around the
world lacked pricing power and were resisting wage rises.
"Bond markets globally already are pricing a lower-growth,
lower-inflation environment and Australia can't escape these
forces," he added. "This in turn means that the RBA will
inexorably be forced to lower the cash rate towards global
levels even though the economy is performing relatively well."
PRICE CUTS PROLIFERATE
Unfortunately, there are limits to how much monetary policy
can achieve, as is painfully apparent in Japan's experiment with
negative interest rates. When interest rates are already at
record lows, further cuts don't give consumers too much benefit.
Neighbouring New Zealand has already been caught in the low
inflation trap. Growth is running at close to 3 percent in
annual terms, but inflation is a mere 0.4 percent and its
central bank is sounding increasingly desperate.
Australia's consumer price index (CPI) measures 11 groups of
goods and services and no less than six recorded price falls in
the first quarter, ranging from food to clothing,
communications, recreation and transport.
Such a breadth of declines has not been seen in half a
century of data collecting.
An even broader barometer of price pressure is the GDP
deflator, which measures inflation across the economy.
This gauge has fallen in six of the last eight quarters,
easily the longest stretch since the series began in 1959 - a
period that includes seven recessions.
A primary cause is the price war among major retailers,
which has only grown in intensity as foreign chains invaded
Australia's once sleepy industry.
At the front lines are the country's two giant supermarket
chains, Wesfarmers-owned Coles and Woolworths,
where discounting has become endemic.
"I anticipate we'll be dropping prices over the course of
the next 5 years," John Durkan, managing director of Coles,
predicted recently.
Price deflation ran at 1.4 percent during the first three
quarters of Coles' financial year, a loss to revenue of roughly
A$339 million ($253 million).
The final blow could come next year if the global
deflationary machine that is Amazon launches its food
service in Australia as rumoured.
Amazon will "eat all our breakfasts, lunches and dinners",
was the verdict of Wesfarmers group managing director, Richard
Goyder, in a retail forum earlier this year.
($1 = 1.3378 Australian dollars)
