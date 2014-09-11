(Refiles to fix formatting)
* Employment +121,000 in Aug, part-time jobs +106,700
* Jobless rates falls to 6.1 pct, reversing July jump to 6.4
pct
* Market pushed A$ higher while pricing out chance of rate
cut
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 11 Australian employment surged by
the most on record in August and far beyond the most optimistic
forecast, on the face of it a stunningly strong report that
should calm recent concerns about the health of the economy.
The local dollar leaped and markets are virtually
pricing out the chance of a rate cut as Thursday's data from the
Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 121,000 jobs were created
in August. That was the largest rise since the series began in
1978 and dwarfed expectations for a 12,000 increase.
The jobless rate also surprised by falling back to 6.1
percent, so reversing most of July's unexpected jump to 6.4
percent. Most of the gains came in part-time jobs which surged
106,700, while more people went looking for work as the
participation rate jumped to a 16-month peak of 65.2 percent.
Analysts cautioned the series was notoriously volatile and
carried a lot of statistical noise, but even then the scale of
the gains could not be ignored.
"It's really an off-the scale result to get more than
100,000 jobs created against expectations of only about
10-15,000, and is clearly a very big upside surprise," said
Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan.
"It's always a bit difficult to track what's really going on
in the labour market just looking at employment on its own, but
when you look at the unemployment rate it's actually come all
the way back down to 6.1 percent which is where we were a few
months ago."
July's spike in unemployment to a 12-year peak of 6.4
percent had caused a lot of hand-wringing at the time and much
media talk of a sagging economy, and even recession.
Since then data has shown the economy grew a little faster
than expected in the year to June at 3.1 percent, while retail
sales and home building has been running firm.
CATCHING UP IN A RUSH
Leading indicators of labour demand have also been pointing
to a pick up, with ANZ's survey of job advertisements rising
for a third straight month in August to be up almost 8 percent
on the year.
"First impressions are that it's obviously providing a bit of
catch up in employment after some very weak jobs growth in
recent months," said Spiros Papadopoulos, a senior economist at
National Australia Bank.
The ABS did note that the rotation of its survey group
included an unusually large rise in part-time employed. Yet it
also said that, because of the unusually strong increase in
employment estimates, it had extensively checked the data.
Analysts emphasised that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
was very well aware of the volatility in the data and would want
to see a consistent run of better jobs numbers before concluding
that the labour market had really turned the corner.
Just last week, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said a
sustainable fall in unemployment might not begin until late in
2015, suggesting a rise in interest rates was also a distant
prospect.
The central bank has kept rates at record lows of 2.5
percent for over a year in order to support domestic demand as a
long boom in mining investment starts to wind down.
Even before Thursday's data, it had sounded content that
rates had gone low enough, leading markets to price out much
prospect of another easing. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now put
the chance of a cut at less than 10 percent, down from 20
percent before the data.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)