* Q4 GDP tops forecasts rises 0.6 pct q/q, 3.0 pct y/y
* Consumer spending, home building offset mining drag
* Markets lengthens odds on rate cuts, lifts local dollar
(Adds more detail, reaction)
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 2 Australia's economy outpaced all
forecasts to grow at the fastest pace in almost two years last
quarter, a hopeful sign the worst of the global commodity rout
may be over for the resource-rich nation.
Wednesday's upbeat report sent the local dollar
leaping half a U.S. cent as investors reined back expectations
of further cuts in interest rates, while providing a political
boost to the coalition government of Malcolm Turnbull.
Turnbull faces a national election later this year and an
improving economic background could argue for him to go a few
months early, perhaps in July.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.6 percent in the fourth
quarter, from the previous quarter when it rose an upwardly
revised 1.1 percent.
That propelled growth for the year to 3 percent, well above
the 2.5 percent that had been expected by both analysts and the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
"Given Australia is going through the biggest mining
pullback in our lifetimes, this is a pretty good outcome," said
David de Garis, a senior economist at National Australia Bank.
"Our baseline is that the RBA is done cutting rates, and
these numbers only support that view."
The central bank has held rates steady since May last year
and just this week skipped a chance to ease, saying it saw
"reasonable prospects" for growth.
Investors are still wagering it will have to ease eventually
given the headwinds facing the global economy, but likely not as
quickly. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now imply a 45 percent
chance of a cut by May, compared to 60 percent before the data.
The RBA would prefer that any further stimulus come through
a lower Australian dollar, but is being thwarted by the drastic
easing of central banks elsewhere.
The Bank of Japan only recently joined the club of negative
interest rates and the European Central Bank is widely expected
to cut further below zero next week.
The slowdown in China also remains a major uncertainty since
the Asian giant takes almost a third of Australia's exports.
ON THE MEND
Yet the RBA estimates the worst of the drag from mining will
be over this year, while record low rates, rising house prices
and a boom in home building continue to juice domestic demand.
Household consumption is clearly on the mend adding just
over half of the economic growth seen over 2015, while home
construction added another half a percentage point.
Overall, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the
value of goods and services produced was worth A$1.63 trillion
($1.18 trillion) in current dollars, or around A$68,400 for each
of its 24 million residents.
Annual growth of 3 percent handily topped the 2.1 percent
boasted by Germany in 2015, as well as the 1.9 percent enjoyed
by the United States and UK, and Canada's 1.2 percent.
Importantly, the acceleration in growth made the strength of
employment in recent months seems less of an outlier.
"There was a fair deal of debate about how accurate the job
numbers were -- but it looks like they were telling the right
story after all," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"If that's the case, that's a pretty powerful signal for the
RBA to stay on hold."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)