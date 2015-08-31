By Ian Chua
| SYDNEY, Sept 1
SYDNEY, Sept 1 Transitions are never easy, let
alone for a $1.1 trillion economy, but Australia appears to be
weathering the end of a once-in-a-lifetime mining investment
boom about as well as can be expected.
Helping cushion the economy from the loss of mining
investment are record low interest rates and a "lower for
longer" outlook, both of which have fuelled a housing boom in
Sydney and Melbourne and in turn underpinned household spending
generally.
Indeed, Australia's central bank is expected to hold
interest rates steady at a record low 2.0 percent on Tuesday,
ahead of second quarter growth data on Wednesday.
Capitalising on the household sector's strength, homeware
stores such as Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi Ltd and
discount chain Reject Shop Ltd have recently reported
strong full-year earnings and forecast another positive year
ahead.
"Every week we have seen transaction growth and on top of
that, basket-size growth," said Reject Shop chief executive Ross
Sudano. "We are getting consistently more people in our stores."
A recent drop in the Australian dollar to six-year lows on a
trade-weighted basis and towards 70 U.S. cents
was a welcome relief for exporters, many of whom have long
complained about the strength of the local currency.
The investment gap left by miners has not been filled by
other businesses. As a result, Australia's annual growth rate
has slowed to below 2.5 percent in the past two years and is
seen likely to stay there, below its long-term average of around
3.1 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Wednesday's second quarter
GDP data to show growth of 2.2 percent, a far cry from the
mining boom years' average of around 3.3 percent.
Mining investment fell to below A$80 billion in the
financial year ended June 2015, from nearly A$100 billion in the
2012/13 fiscal year, and is set to fall further as miners move
to the production phase and cut spending, a factor compounded by
slumping global commodity prices.
Even so, Australia remains among those select few countries
that have not suffered a recession in over two decades. But
it is now a transition economy showing 'unremarkable growth' as
clearly highlighted in the corporate earnings reporting season
just ended.
"Profits didn't soar or slump. Same for dividends and same
for cash levels. But that is entirely understandable when you
consider the unremarkable performance of the Australian economy
over the past year," said Craig James, chief economist at
CommSec, which tracked the earnings of the top 200 companies.
"That is not to say that the financial health of Corporate
Australia has deteriorated markedly. It hasn't. It is just that
the operating environment has been tougher. Harder to generate
revenue, harder to generate profits and harder to improve
bottom line results."
Facing similar difficulty in generating macroeconomic
growth, the central bank has cut interest rates to a record low
2.0 percent in May.
Highlighting the bank's frustration over the slow pace of
growth, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens last week urged an economic
and social reform summit to focus its debate on growth, rather
than on simply returning the federal budget to surplus.
Many suspect the central bank is done cutting rates for now,
and will stay on the sidelines for an extended period. That
said, a few commentators haven't ruled out the prospect of
another cut should growth falter in China, Australia's biggest
export market.
($1 = 1.3994 Australian dollars)
