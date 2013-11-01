SYDNEY Nov 1 An index of home prices for Australia's major cities rose strongly for a second straight month in October as historically low mortgage rates fuelled strong demand in Sydney and Melbourne.

Figures out on Friday from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed overall dwelling prices rose 1.3 percent in October, from September when prices had jumped 1.6 percent.

Annual growth in its price index accelerated to a three-year high of 7.9 percent, from 5.5 percent in September.

Sydney led the charge with an annual gain of 11.6 percent, while prices in Melbourne were 7.8 percent higher than in October last year.

"It is little wonder that the Sydney market is responding strongly to record low mortgage rates given its long period of underperformance coupled with a pent up under supply of new housing over recent years," said RP Data's senior research analyst Cameron Kusher.

The latest gains took the index further above the previous all-time peak set in October 2010. The median property value across all 8 major cities hit A$511,000 ($483,000).

The strength will only stoke talk that record-low interest rates are feeding a "bubble" in home prices, though so far the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has played down those concerns.

Policy makers argue some pick up in prices is cyclical and necessary to encourage more home building.

The lure seems to be working with government data this week showing approvals to build new homes surged to their highest in three-and-a-half years in September.

A recovery in home building would provide vital support to the Australian economy as a long boom in mining investment starts to cool.

RP Data noted most other housing indicators were also on the mend. It estimated that over the three months to August, capital city home sales were 20 percent higher than the same time in 2012.

The number of capital city properties listed for sale was 12 percent lower than a year ago.

There was a marked improvements in the time it took to sell a home, with capital city homes currently selling after 44 days, compared to 56 days a year ago. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)