SYDNEY Nov 1 An index of home prices for
Australia's major cities rose strongly for a second straight
month in October as historically low mortgage rates fuelled
strong demand in Sydney and Melbourne.
Figures out on Friday from property consultant RP
Data-Rismark showed overall dwelling prices rose 1.3 percent in
October, from September when prices had jumped 1.6 percent.
Annual growth in its price index accelerated to a three-year
high of 7.9 percent, from 5.5 percent in September.
Sydney led the charge with an annual gain of 11.6 percent,
while prices in Melbourne were 7.8 percent higher than in
October last year.
"It is little wonder that the Sydney market is responding
strongly to record low mortgage rates given its long period of
underperformance coupled with a pent up under supply of new
housing over recent years," said RP Data's senior research
analyst Cameron Kusher.
The latest gains took the index further above the previous
all-time peak set in October 2010. The median property value
across all 8 major cities hit A$511,000 ($483,000).
The strength will only stoke talk that record-low interest
rates are feeding a "bubble" in home prices, though so far the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has played down those concerns.
Policy makers argue some pick up in prices is cyclical and
necessary to encourage more home building.
The lure seems to be working with government data this week
showing approvals to build new homes surged to their highest in
three-and-a-half years in September.
A recovery in home building would provide vital support to
the Australian economy as a long boom in mining investment
starts to cool.
RP Data noted most other housing indicators were also on the
mend. It estimated that over the three months to August,
capital city home sales were 20 percent higher than the same
time in 2012.
The number of capital city properties listed for sale was 12
percent lower than a year ago.
There was a marked improvements in the time it took to sell
a home, with capital city homes currently selling after 44 days,
compared to 56 days a year ago.
