SYDNEY, March 3 Home prices across Australia's
major cities were flat in February after a run of strong gains,
although they remained almost 10 percent higher than a year ago.
Figures from property consultant RPData-Rismark showed
overall dwelling prices were up 9.5 percent compared to February
last year, led by 14.1 percent growth in Sydney.
Sydney also saw prices rise 0.8 percent in February, from
January, while prices in five other cities fell in the month.
"The likelihood is that the weak reading for February is an
adjustment from the strong readings in December and January
rather than the beginning of a flat to negative growth phase
across the macro level housing market," said RP Data research
director Tim Lawless.
Buyer demand remained very strong in February with RP Data's
valuation platforms recording a record month for average daily
levels of mortgage-related activity. Auction clearance rates
were also strong and with little slippage in vendor discounting
levels or average selling times.
While higher home prices have stirred talk of a bubble, they
are considered by policymakers as necessary to encourage a
much-needed revival in home building.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which cut interest
rates to an historic low of 2.5 percent last August, has been
counting on home construction to provide vital support to the
economy as a long boom in mining investment cools.
