SYDNEY, March 1 Australian home prices posted
solid growth for a second month in February, though there were
wide differences across cities with Melbourne running hot while
Perth was again hit by weakness in the mining sector.
Tuesday's figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data
showed its index of home prices for the combined capital cities
rose 0.5 percent in February, compared to January when prices
increased by 0.9 percent.
Prices in Sydney increased by 0.5 percent for a second
month, while Melbourne edged up by 0.3 percent after a very
strong January. Melbourne stayed ahead with annual growth of
11.1 percent, while Sydney slowed a little to 9.5 percent.
Annual growth at the national level steadied at 7.6 percent,
well below the cycle peak of 11.5 percent struck last year.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been pleased with
the moderate cooling having signalled alarm last year when
sustained growth in borrowing to let risked blowing a bubble in
prices.
Those concerns led regulators to tighten lending standards
for property investment with the aim of keeping annual growth in
loans at 10 percent or less.
The major Australian banks also announced increases in
mortgage rates both for investors and home owners, blaming
higher regulatory costs.
The central bank holds its monthly policy on Tuesday and is
widely expected to keep interest rates at 2 percent, where they
have been since last May.
Annual price growth varied widely across cities, including a
3.1 percent drop in Perth and a 2.9 percent fall in Darwin.
Prices outside of the major cities grew 2.2 percent in the year
to February.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)