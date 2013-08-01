SYDNEY Aug 1 Home prices in Australia's major cities climbed for a second straight month in July while new homes sales enjoyed their fourth month of gains in June, signs low mortgage rates were working to fuel demand.

Figures out on Thursday from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed dwelling prices rose 1.6 percent in July, from June when they increased by 1.9 percent. Prices were up 4.9 percent on July last year with a median value of A$488,000 ($437,250).

Separate figures from the Housing Industry Association showed new homes sales at major builders rose 3.4 percent in June to their highest level in 19 months. Sales of detached houses increased by 7.3 percent, outweighing a 17.5 percent drop in sales in the more volatile apartment sector.

RP Data's director of research, Tim Lawless, said a typical city dwelling was selling in just 45 days compared with 59 days at the same time a year ago.

"Vendors are discounting their prices less and (auction) clearance rates remain close to 80 percent in Sydney and slightly lower in Melbourne," he added.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on low rates to help revive the housing market, and particularly home building, and support the economy as a long boom in mining cools.

The central bank cut rates to a record low of 2.75 percent in May and is widely expected to ease again to 2.5 percent at its next policy meeting on Aug. 6.

Sydney was again the most expensive Australian city with a median home price of A$570,000, followed by Canberra at A$500,000 and Perth at A$494,600. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)